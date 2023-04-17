Vietnamese companies invest AUD850 million in Australia

Vietnamese companies have invested in Australia with the capital of AUD 850 million . Hoa Phat Group and TH Group are the largest investors, focusing on resources and livestock.

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) in partnership with the Vietnam Foreign Investment Agency (FIA), Ministry of Planning and Investment held the Australia – Vietnam Investment Forum in Hanoi.

Australia’s Minister of Trade and Tourism Hon Don Farrell, Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc, and over 350 representatives from Australian and Vietnamese governments, industry associations and the private sector attended the forum.

From 2021 to 2022, two-way goods and services trade grew by around 40 percent to AUD33 billion with Australian exports to Vietnam up around 50 percent valued at AUD 20.5 billion compared to the previous year.

Australia is a long-term partner of Vietnam’s economic development and Australian companies have been investing in Vietnam for decades. Companies including Telstra, RMIT, ANZ, Bluescope Steel, Allens and BHP have made strategic investments that have contributed to the infrastructure and economic development of Vietnam.

As an investment destination, Australia continues to outperform other advanced economies. The economic strength is based on sound fundamentals. Australia’s legal and governance systems are transparent, property rights are protected, and an adaptive regulatory environment makes Australia a business-friendly nation.

Australia is well positioned to become a renewable energy superpower, which will require greater inward investment and deeper commercial linkages with countries like Vietnam. Already, Vietnamese companies have invested capital in Australia of AUD850 million. The Hoa Phat Group and TH Group are the largest investors, focusing on resources and livestock.

Joining the Australia-Vietnam Investment Forum, Senator the Hon Don Farrell, Australia’s Minister of Trade and Tourism stated: “Deepening our engagement with Vietnam is a priority for the Australian Government, including as we diversify our trade and investment links and develop the Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040. Vietnam offers significant trade and investment opportunities for Australia over the next few decades.”

To further promote economic, investment and trade cooperation between Vietnam and Australia, Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc said that two sides need to continuously promote the role and effectiveness of the Vietnam - Australia Economic Partnership Ministerial Conference. This is an important channel for economic exchange and cooperation between the two countries and creates favorable conditions for businesses of both sides to carry out effective business activities. Also, the two sides need to continue to research, develop and implement cooperation activities to promote the effective implementation of the Strategy for Enhancing Economic Cooperation between Vietnam and Australia (EEES).”