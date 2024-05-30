Vietnamese coffee exports to Spain more than double in value

Vietnamese coffee exports to Spain have grown more than 100 percent in value.

The price of robusta coffee in the domestic market has increased again, after falling below VND100,000 per kilogram (US$4) previously. (Photo congthuong.vn)

Vietnamese coffee exports to the Spanish market reached approximately 55,380 tons in the first four months of this year, worth US$193.1 million, an increase of 53.7 percent in volume and 136.6 percent in value compared to the same period last year.

The Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, quoting data from the General Department of Customs, said Vietnam coffee exports to Spain reached 10,740 tons in April, worth US$42.66 million, up 18.7 percent in volume and 102.8 percent in value year-on-year.

The average export price of Vietnamese coffee to the Spanish market reached $3,971 per ton in April, up 9.1 percent month-on-month and up 70.8 percent year-on-year.

The average export price of Vietnamese coffee to the Spanish market reached $3,487 per tonne in the first four months, up 53.9 perent over the same period last year.

The price of robusta coffee on the domestic markets increased again in the middle of this month after falling below VND100,000 per kilogram (US$4) previously.

Favourable weather in the Central Highlands and exchange rate fluctuations have restrained the strong recovery of coffee prices.

On Wednesday, coffee prices continued to rise and were in the range of VND115,700 - 117,200 per kilogram ( US$4.39 - $4.55).

VNA