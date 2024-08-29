Vietnamese businesses oriented to agricultural sustainable development

The forum on agricultural restructuring, held in Hanoi on 28 August, concentrated on the formulation of solutions for the sustainable development of agricultural value chains and the promotion of the greening of Vietnamese agriculture.

Head Cao Xuan Thu Van of the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance asserted that the greening of agriculture is not a burden but an opportunity. She also urged farmers, cooperatives, and businesses to adopt new standards in order to meet the growing demand for green consumption.

Agricultural expert Hoang Trong Thuy put forth the proposition of augmenting the exportation of pivotal agricultural commodities, enhancing sustainable production methodologies and ensuring transparency in traceability.

Additionally, he advocated for the declaration of export protocols for frozen durian, fresh coconut and farmed crocodiles to China, coupled with the advancement of logistics and transportation infrastructure.

Speaking at the forum, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien emphasized the need to restructure the agricultural sector towards focusing on products with high competitive advantages and applying high technology to expand the consumption market.

The application of high technology in agricultural production such as biotechnology, information technology and automation will be the key to increasing productivity, reducing costs and protecting the environment, contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnam's agricultural sector.

