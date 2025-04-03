Petrol prices rise following increase in global crude oil prices

The retail prices of petrol were revised upward on April 3 afternoon following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the retail price of biofuel E5 RON 92 increased by VND341 (US$0.013) to a maximum of VND20,373 (US$0.79) per liter. The price of RON 95-III also rose by VND495 (US$0.02) to a maximum of VND20,919 (US$0.81) per liter.

Diesel was sold at VND18,478 a liter, up VND261 while kerosene rose by VND211 a liter to VND18,735. The price of mazut increased to VND17,026 per kilogram, up VND124.

In this adjustment, the ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilization fund.

According to the ministries, fuel prices have increased following a rise in global refined oil prices ranging from 0.89 percent to 3.11 percent from March 27 to April 2.

By Van Phuc—Translated by Kim Khanh