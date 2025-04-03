HCMC aims to increase its presence in Laotian market by boosting trade

The delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders and the Savannakhet provincial government (Laos) visit and explore Vietnamese products at the booth of Saigon Trading Corporation Limited Company (SATRA).

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday collaborated with the provincial government of Savannakhet in Laos to inaugurate the fifth exhibition titled ‘Ho Chi Minh City and Friendly Provinces and Cities.'

This event aimed to enhance the export market for Vietnamese products in Laos. The exhibition featured over 250 booths, showcasing the involvement of more than 130 Vietnamese companies alongside 50 Lao enterprises.

At the Laos-Vietnam Trade and Investment Promotion Conference organized within the framework of the exhibition, Vietnamese enterprises showcased a diverse range of high-potential export products, including processed foods, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, machinery, equipment, garments, footwear, and agricultural goods. Representatives from Ho Chi Minh City highlighted the strong potential for bilateral trade cooperation between the two nations.

In 2024, bilateral trade turnover reached US$2.2 billion, an increase of nearly 34 percent compared to the previous year and for the first time exceeded the $2 billion mark. Laos is currently Vietnam’s largest foreign investment market with 269 projects and a total registered capital of over $5.66 billion. In contrast, Laos has 13 investment projects in Vietnam, including one in Ho Chi Minh City, focusing on energy, agriculture and infrastructure.

The southern largest city aims to promote cooperation in potential areas such as e-commerce, logistics, processing industry and export services.

By Minh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan