Vietnam, US firms seek closer cooperation in defence, security industries

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang hosted a delegation from American Kestrel Global Strategies Group and leading American defence, security, technology and energy companies to discuss expanding cooperation in strategic industries.

The meeting between Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang and a delegation from US-based American Kestrel Global Strategies Group and leading American defence, security, technology and energy companies in Hanoi on August 4 (Photo: bocongan.gov.vn)

The delegation, led by American Kestrel Global Strategies Group Founder and Principal Patrick Sweeney, included representatives from 14 major US corporations as well as officials from the US Department of War and the US Embassy in Vietnam.

Welcoming the delegation, Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang outlined Vietnam's development strategy, highlighting the country's goal of achieving double-digit economic growth to enhance the scale, quality and competitiveness of its economy and realise its two centenary development goals.

Under these targets, Vietnam aims to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income status by 2030, marking the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and a high-income developed country by 2045, the centenary of the nation's founding.

He stressed that science, technology, innovation and digital transformation have been identified as key drivers of national development, improved governance, and stronger national defence and security capabilities.

The minister noted that the Ministry of Public Security has been entrusted by the Party and State to serve as the standing agency for advancing breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

In this spirit, he said the ministry welcomes and stands ready to deepen cooperation with leading US corporations across a wide range of sectors, particularly security industries, dual-use technologies, and strategic fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, cloud computing, big data and cybersecurity.

On behalf of the delegation, Sweeney thanked Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang for the meeting and expressed his support for the positive development of Vietnam–US relations in recent years.

He affirmed that US companies are committed to strengthening dialogue and cooperation with Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security, supporting the country's development objectives while contributing to the deepening of the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the mutual benefit of both governments, businesses and peoples.

VNA