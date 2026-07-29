VN always gives top priority to strengthening relations with Laos: Top leader

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on July 28 received President of the Supreme People's Court of Laos Phayvy Syboualypha who is paying an official visit to Vietnam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (R) and President of the Supreme People's Court of Laos Phayvy Syboualypha. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on July 28 received President of the Supreme People's Court of Laos Phayvy Syboualypha, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam.

Welcoming the Lao official, the Vietnamese leader congratulated him on his appointment as President of the Supreme People's Court of Laos, describing the position as particularly important at a time when Laos is restructuring its government apparatus, consolidating its local administrations, building an independent and self-reliant economy, and strengthening its socialist rule-of-law state.

He expressed his confidence that Phayvy and the leadership of the Lao Supreme People's Court would successfully fulfil their responsibilities and contribute to Laos's national development. He believed that the visit would help implement high-level agreements reached by the two Parties and States while further deepening cooperation between the judicial systems of the two countries.

General Secretary and President To Lam reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently gives top priority to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion with Laos, describing the relationship as an invaluable asset shared by the two nations and their revolutionary causes.

He stressed that amid rapid and complex regional and global developments, the two countries should continue fostering political trust, maintaining special solidarity, coordinating closely and supporting each other at regional and international forums to help preserve a peaceful and stable environment for development.

Highlighting the positive results of cooperation between the supreme courts of Vietnam and Laos, General Secretary and President To Lam said judicial cooperation is one of the key pillars in building a rule-of-law state, ensuring justice, protecting the legitimate rights and interests of organisations and citizens, and creating a stable legal environment for socio-economic development and international integration.

He called on the two court systems to effectively implement high-level agreements, expand cooperation in digital transformation and information technology, particularly in developing electronic courts, and organise specialised training programs for judges and legal professionals.

The General Secretary and President also proposed stronger cooperation between courts in border localities to combat transnational crime, cybercrime, human trafficking and drug trafficking, contributing to security, order and development of a peaceful and stable Vietnam–Laos border. He urged the two sides to continue coordinating closely and supporting each other's positions at regional and international judicial forums, including the Council of ASEAN Chief Justices.

The top leader also encouraged the two supreme courts to increase the exchanges of delegations, particularly among senior leaders and young officials, while expanding cooperation in legal research, judicial reform and the application of digital technologies in court management and adjudication.

He further suggested the supreme courts of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia continue to play a leading role in promoting trilateral judicial cooperation through exchanges of experience in judicial reform, building a rule-of-law state, personnel training and digital transformation. Building on this cooperation, the three countries could gradually expand collaboration with the court systems of Thailand, Myanmar and other Mekong sub-region countries, laying the foundation for broader judicial cooperation within ASEAN, the top leader noted.​

For his part, Phayvy thanked the Vietnamese leader for the warm reception and said he was pleased to make his first official visit to Vietnam since assuming his current position.​

He expressed gratitude to the Party, State and people of Vietnam for their longstanding and effective support for Laos during its struggle for national liberation as well as its current process of national development.

Congratulating Vietnam on its achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam headed by General Secretary and President To Lam, he expressed confidence that the country would continue fulfilling its socio-economic development goals while strengthening the Party, the political system and its international standing.

​Reporting on his talks with leaders of the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam, Phayvy said the two sides had agreed to further strengthen cooperation in personnel training, digital transformation, electronic court development, legal reform and exchanges of judicial experience.​

He affirmed that the Lao Supreme People's Court will work closely with its Vietnamese counterpart to implement the common perceptions reached by the two countries' senior leaders and continue educating court officials about the tradition of Vietnam–Laos special solidarity, contributing to preserving and promoting the enduring friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.​

On the occasion, the Vietnamese leader conveyed his greetings to Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith and other senior Lao leaders, expressing his confidence that, with the strong political commitment of both sides and the joint efforts of ministries, sectors, localities and judicial agencies, Vietnam–Laos relations will continue to develop in a more substantive and effective manner for the benefit of both nations' people and for regional peace, stability and development.

VNA