Prime Minister meets with Cambodian National Assembly President

The two sides affirmed that they attach the highest priority to their good-neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability, and welcomed the steady progress in bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary. (Quang Phuc)

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and visiting Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary agreed to deepen economic connectivity, with a focus on transport, infrastructure, telecommunications, and finance-banking, during their meeting in Hanoi on July 28.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said the Cambodian leader’s visit would help foster political trust, enhance cooperation between the two Parties, governments and peoples, and provide fresh impetus for the further development of bilateral ties.

The PM congratulated Cambodia on its recent development achievements and said he was confident the country would continue to enjoy peace, stability and prosperity under the leadership of the Cambodian People's Party, the stewardship of the government, and the oversight of the Senate and NA.

NA President Khuon Sudary said she was pleased to return to Vietnam for her second official visit and thanked the Party, State and people of Vietnam for their warm hospitality.

She conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Hun Manet and other high-ranking Cambodian leaders to PM Le Minh Hung and other high-ranking leaders of Vietnam.

The NA President congratulated Vietnam on its remarkable socio-economic achievements, saying Cambodia regarded Vietnam's successes as its own and as a valuable source of experience for its development. She also praised recent meetings between the two PMs on the sidelines of multilateral events, as well as PM Hun Manet's recent visit to Vietnam, saying they have helped further deepen bilateral ties.

The two sides affirmed that they attach the highest priority to their good-neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability, and welcomed the steady progress in bilateral ties.

They said political trust has been strengthened through high-level exchanges and cooperation mechanisms between the two Parties and States, highlighted by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's state visit to Cambodia, the meeting between the Communist Party of Vietnam's Politburo and the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee, and the meeting of the Party leaders of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos in February 2026.

The two sides also noted that defence and security cooperation remains a key pillar of the relationship, while cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, education, and culture, and people-to-people exchanges have continued to expand, delivering tangible benefits to people of both countries.

The leaders discussed concrete measures and clear timelines to implement high-level commitments and agreements more effectively, with the aim of making Vietnam-Cambodia ties more substantive, effective and sustainable.

They consented to maintain regular high-level exchanges, deepen defence and security cooperation, step up coordination to combat transnational crime, and uphold the principle of not allowing any hostile force to use one country's territory against the other.

They also pledged to accelerate border demarcation and marker planting to help build a border of peace, stability, friendship, cooperation and development, while continuing to facilitate stable living conditions for the Vietnamese-origin community in Cambodia and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests so they can contribute to Cambodia's socio-economic development and bilateral friendship.

Vietnam and Cambodia will also work to consolidate new cooperation mechanisms to better integrate the two economies, advance connectivity between the Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai and Bavet-Phnom Penh expressways, expedite the revision and signing of agreements to facilitate cross-border trade and border management, and coordinate activities marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.

Responding to NA President Khuon Sudary's call for closer cooperation in science and technology, innovation and investment, PM Le Minh Hung outlined the outcomes of the third plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee, which adopted a series of policies and resolutions to reshape Vietnam's growth model with innovation at its core.

This is a promising area where the two countries could complement each other's strengths, he said, agreeing to encourage Vietnamese businesses to expand investment in Cambodia.

On regional and international issues, the two sides concurred to strengthen coordination and mutual support within ASEAN, the United Nations and Mekong subregional cooperation mechanisms. They will maintain discussions on strategic issues of shared interest, work together to consolidate ASEAN unity and centrality, and promote the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law to help preserve regional peace, stability and development.

On the occasion, PM Le Minh Hung asked NA President Khuon Sudary to convey his regards to PM Hun Manet and other high-ranking Cambodian leaders.

VNA