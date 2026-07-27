Vietnamese frigate begins exchange activities with Philippine Navy

The Vietnamese delegation is led by Colonel Do Minh, Deputy Commander of Naval Region 4.
The welcoming ceremony was chaired by Lieutenant Commander Albert Absalon, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics under the Philippine Naval Defence Command. Also attending was Colonel Luong Van Manh, Vietnam's Defence Attaché to the Philippines.
Welcoming the delegation, Lieutenant Commander Albert Absalon expressed his hope that the visit would leave lasting impressions on the Vietnamese officers and sailors.
Colonel Do Minh thanked the Philippine Navy for its warm reception, and voiced confidence that the programme would be successful and contribute to enhancing mutual understanding and trust between the armed forces and navies of the two countries.
During their stay in Manila, the Vietnamese delegation will take part in a range of activities with the Philippine Navy, including courtesy calls, reciprocal ship visits, and sports exchanges.
Earlier, the ship has visited Guangzhou, China.