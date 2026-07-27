International

Vietnamese frigate begins exchange activities with Philippine Navy

Frigate 015-Tran Hung Dao of Brigade 162 under Vietnam's Naval Region 4 arrived at Manila Port on July 26, beginning a visit to the Philippines and exchange program with the Philippine Navy.

The Vietnamese delegation is led by Colonel Do Minh, Deputy Commander of Naval Region 4.

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Frigate 015-Tran Hung Dao arrives at Manila port, the Philippines. Photo qdnd.vn

The welcoming ceremony was chaired by Lieutenant Commander Albert Absalon, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics under the Philippine Naval Defence Command. Also attending was Colonel Luong Van Manh, Vietnam's Defence Attaché to the Philippines.

Welcoming the delegation, Lieutenant Commander Albert Absalon expressed his hope that the visit would leave lasting impressions on the Vietnamese officers and sailors.

Colonel Do Minh thanked the Philippine Navy for its warm reception, and voiced confidence that the programme would be successful and contribute to enhancing mutual understanding and trust between the armed forces and navies of the two countries.

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Representatives from Vietnamese and Philippine navies for a commemorative group photo. — Photo from the Ministry of Defence

During their stay in Manila, the Vietnamese delegation will take part in a range of activities with the Philippine Navy, including courtesy calls, reciprocal ship visits, and sports exchanges.

Earlier, the ship has visited Guangzhou, China.

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Ship 015 - Tran Hung Dao performs the port greeting ceremony at the Manila port. — Photo from the Ministry of Defence
VNA

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