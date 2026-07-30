Vietnam, New Zealand to expand trade, investment cooperation

Affirming that Vietnam attaches great importance to its relationship with New Zealand, the Government leader welcomed the increasingly robust, substantive and effective development of bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) receives New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Caroline Beresford at their meeting in Hanoi on July 30, 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnam and New Zealand have considerable untapped potential to deepen cooperation in trade and investment, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said during his meeting with New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Caroline Beresford in Hanoi on July 30.

Affirming that Vietnam attaches great importance to its relationship with New Zealand, the Government leader welcomed the increasingly robust, substantive, and effective development of bilateral ties.

He spoke highly of the positive progress achieved across a range of areas, noting that both sides are actively implementing the 2025–2030 action program, implementing their comprehensive strategic partnership, covering its five key pillars.

To further strengthen political trust, PM Le Minh Hung called on both sides to make thorough preparations for upcoming high-level exchanges. He also said Vietnam looks forward to welcoming the Prime Minister of New Zealand to the country for an official visit and to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Week 2027.

The PM urged the two countries to adopt breakthrough measures to raise two-way trade to US$3 billion at an early date. He also called for the removal of technical barriers to facilitate greater market access for each country's competitive products and the more effective utilization of the free trade agreements to which both nations are parties.

He further proposed expanding cooperation in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, the green transition, and renewable energy, including wind and solar power. Vietnam now regards science, technology, and innovation as key drivers of its new growth model and long-term sustainable economic development, the leader noted.

PM Le Minh Hung also called for closer cooperation in education and training to help develop a highly skilled workforce, more substantive collaboration in defense and security, and stronger efforts to establish direct air services or more convenient connecting flights to promote tourism, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The meeting between Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Caroline Beresford in Hanoi on July 30, 2026 (Photo: SGGP)

For her part, Beresford congratulated Vietnam on its impressive socio-economic achievements in recent years. She stressed that New Zealand regards the country as an important partner in Southeast Asia and stands ready to accompany, support, and assist Vietnam in achieving its development goals.

The ambassador pledged to continue working to advance the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, particularly in trade and investment, education and training, high-tech agriculture, science and technology, and other areas.

Sharing the PM's vision for future cooperation, Beresford said she would continue to work closely with Vietnam's ministries, agencies, and localities to deepen bilateral ties across all sectors. The diplomat also highlighted the importance of careful preparations for forthcoming high-level exchanges, creating fresh momentum for trade and investment cooperation, and partnering with Vietnam in developing a green and digital economy.

On regional and international issues of shared interest, the diplomat agreed with her host on the need for the two countries to maintain close coordination at multilateral forums.

She went on underscoring the centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and New Zealand's commitment to assisting Vietnam in successfully hosting APEC 2027.

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