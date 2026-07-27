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Russian naval flotilla begins visit to Vietnam

A Russian naval flotilla docked at Cam Ranh International Port in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on July 26, kicking off a four-day visit to Vietnam through July 29.

A Russian naval flotilla docked at Cam Ranh International Port in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on Sunday, kicking off a four-day visit to Vietnam through Tuesday.

Led by Colonel Limonov Evgeny Nikolaevich, the delegation of Russian naval officers and sailors was welcomed by Colonel Nguyen Hai Chau, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 4. Representatives from the Ministry of National Defense, the Vietnam People's Navy, the Khanh Hoa Provincial Military Command and Army Corps 20 also attended the reception.

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Senior Captain Nguyen Hai Chau, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 4, presents flowers to Senior Captain Limonov Evgeny Nikolaevich. — Photo from the Ministry of Defence

The visit is part of ongoing efforts to implement bilateral defence cooperation agreements between Vietnam and Russia, while advancing outcomes of the official visit to Russia by General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, in May. It is expected to further strengthen the two countries' longstanding friendship and deepen defence collaboration, particularly between their navies.

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Naval fleet of the Russian army visited Cam Ranh Port, Khanh Hoa Province. — Photo from the Ministry of Defence

During the visit, the Russian delegation will pay a courtesy call on the Naval Region 4 Command, lay a wreath at the memorial honouring Soviet, Russian and Vietnamese servicemen who sacrificed their lives for peace and stability in the region, hold exchanges with officers and sailors of Naval Region 4, and tour several cultural and historical sites in Khanh Hoa Province.

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A submarine of the Russian Federation Navy has docked at Cam Ranh International Port.— Photo from the Ministry of Defence
VNA

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Russian naval flotilla Cam Ranh International Port Russian naval officers Khanh Hoa Province Naval Region 4

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