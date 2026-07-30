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Vietnam sends condolences to Japan over earthquake losses

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 29 sent a message of condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae over significant losses of life and property caused by a recent earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture and the Kyushu region.

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A house is damaged after the earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent a message of condolences to Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu.

VNA

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Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung the earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture

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