Cambodian National Assembly President concludes official visit to Vietnam

Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary left Hanoi on Wednesday evening, concluding her three-day official visit to Vietnam, at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

During her stay in Vietnam, Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son Street, Hanoi.

She was received by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, held a meeting with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, and held talks with National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, who also hosted the official welcome ceremony.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary view a photo exhibition on Vietnam–Cambodia cooperation. (Photo: VNA)

At the meetings, Vietnamese leaders congratulated Cambodia on its socio-economic achievements under the leadership of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), headed by President Hun Sen, and the administration of the Cambodian National Assembly and Government. They reaffirmed Vietnam's consistent support for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Cambodia, while underscoring that the relationship between the two Parties and the countries is a shared and invaluable shared asset. The two countries should further elevate cooperation through Party, parliamentary and government channels to provide strategic direction for ministries, agencies and localities to deepen cooperation and advance shared development, they said.

For her part, she expressed appreciation for the warm reception extended by Vietnam's Party, State and National Assembly. She conveyed greetings from King Norodom Sihamoni, CPP President Hun Sen and other Cambodian leaders to Vietnam's senior leaders and people.

The Cambodian legislative leader praised Vietnam's comprehensive development achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, headed by General Secretary and State President To Lam. She voiced confidence that Vietnam would successfully achieve its two centenary goals, with an increasingly prominent role and standing in the region and the world. She also described Vietnam's experience in economic reform and administrative streamlining as a valuable reference for Cambodia.

Both sides reaffirmed that they attach the highest priority to bilateral ties, with parliamentary cooperation serving as a key pillar. They agreed to effectively implement agreements reached by the two countries' senior leaders, expand high-level exchanges, improve bilateral cooperation mechanisms, strengthen connectivity in transport, border gates, logistics and supply chains, and facilitate trade and investment with the aim of raising two-way trade to US$20 billion at an early date.

The two countries also agreed to accelerate border demarcation and marker planting while coordinating to maintain a peaceful, stable and developing shared border. They pledged to jointly organise activities marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cambodia (1967–2027) and step up efforts to promote awareness and education on tradition of solidarity and friendship between the two peoples, particularly among younger generations.

As part of the visit, Ms. Khuon Sudary received Nguyen Thi Thanh, Vice Chairwoman of Vietnam's National Assembly, Chairwoman of of the Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Parliamentarians' Group and President of the Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association. She also visited the Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) and the 108 Military Central Hospital.

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VNA