Vietnamese, Cambodian legislators reaffirm commitment to deepening bilateral tie

The two sides reaffirmed that they attach great importance and give top priority to bilateral relations, with parliamentary cooperation serving as an important channel.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) welcomes President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Samdech Khuon Sudary in Hanoi on July 28. (Photo: Q.Phuc)

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man held talks with Samdech Khuon Sudary, President of the National Assembly of Cambodia, in Hanoi on July 28 following an official welcome ceremony, as the Cambodian parliamentary leader is paying an official visit to Vietnam from July 27-29.

Welcoming Khuon Sudary and the high-level Cambodian parliamentary delegation, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man said the visit will help strengthen mutual trust and deepen cooperation between the two legislatures while advancing the implementation of commitments and agreements reached by key leaders of the two Parties and countries during Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's state visit to Cambodia in February 2026, when he co-chaired a meeting between the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and the Standing Board of the Central Committee of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), as well as a meeting of the three Party leaders of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

Khuon Sudary expressed her pleasure at making her second official visit to Vietnam and thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and National Assembly for their warm reception, which, she said, reflected the close friendship between the two countries. She conveyed greetings from King Norodom Sihamoni, CPP President Hun Sen and other Cambodian leaders to Vietnam's leaders and people.

The guest praised Vietnam's comprehensive development achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, headed by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. She expressed confidence that Vietnam will successfully achieve its two centennial goals while continuing to enhance its role and standing in the region and the world. She also stressed that Vietnam's successes and experiences in economic reform and administrative streamlining offer valuable lessons for Cambodia's development process.

She congratulated Vietnam on the successful election of the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on his re-election.

During the talks, held in a friendly and trusting atmosphere, the two parliamentary leaders exchanged views on their countries' socio-economic development and discussed measures to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries and parliaments.

The two sides reaffirmed that they attach great importance and give top priority to bilateral relations, with parliamentary cooperation serving as an important channel. They agreed to continue closely coordinating to effectively implement commitments and agreements reached by the leaders of the two Parties and countries, while stepping up delegation exchanges and enhancing the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

They also concurred to promote connectivity in transport infrastructure, border gates, logistics and supply chains; facilitate trade and investment with the goal of raising two-way trade to US$20 billion at an early date; accelerate border demarcation and marker planting; and work together to maintain a shared border of peace, stability and development.

The two sides also agreed to closely coordinate in organising activities to mark the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations (1967–2027), while intensifying communications and education on the tradition of solidarity and friendship between the two countries' people, particularly among the younger generation. They stressed that this historical legacy is a shared value that should be protected and preserved by future generations of both countries.

Commending the sound relations between the two legislatures at both bilateral and multilateral spheres, the top legislators consented to continue coordinating in organising exchanges and sharing experience in areas of mutual interest, particularly institutional and legal building and supreme oversight.

They also agreed to strengthen cooperation between specialised committees, parliamentary friendship groups, female and young parliamentarians; enhance coordination in overseeing the implementation of cooperation agreements between the two Governments; and continue supporting each other at multilateral parliamentary forums of which both countries are members.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man proposed that the Cambodian National Assembly President continue to pay attention to and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese-origin community in Cambodia to enjoy stable lives and have their legitimate rights and interests safeguarded, thereby enabling them to contribute to Cambodia's socio-economic development and the friendship between the two countries. He also called for close coordination in the search, recovery and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Cambodia.

On regional and international issues, the two sides agreed to continue close coordination to maintain peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region; further strengthen ASEAN solidarity and uphold the bloc's centrality; and enhance cooperation within Mekong sub-regional mechanisms.

VNA