US Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Da Nang

The strike group consists of the flagship aircraft carrier USS George Washington, the guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) and the guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86).

The welcoming ceremony was held at Tien Sa Port (Photo: SGGP)

A US Navy Carrier Strike Group, including the flagship aircraft carrier USS George Washington, arrived at Tien Sa Port in the central city of Da Nang on July 30, beginning a five-day visit to Vietnam.

The strike group also includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) and the guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86).

The visit marks the fourth by a US aircraft carrier to Vietnam, following previous port calls in 2018, 2020, and 2023.

During their stay in Da Nang, the strike group's command delegation will pay courtesy calls on leaders of the municipal People's Committee and the Naval Region 3 Command. Visiting officers and sailors will also take part in a range of community engagement activities, including cultural exchanges and friendly sporting events.

The visit is expected to help develop Vietnam–US relations in line with the two countries' Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Cooperation, and Sustainable Development.

It also reaffirms Vietnam's growing capacity to provide logistical and technical support for visiting foreign naval vessels while helping promote the country's image and its people to the international community.

Representatives of Vietnam and the United States attend the welcoming ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Two naval escort ships dock at Tien Sa Port. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamplus