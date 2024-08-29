Vietnam, US explore market expansion for new fruits

Vietnam and the United States are considering opening their markets to new types of fruits, including passion fruit from Vietnam and mandarins from the US.

The delegation from Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development meets with the US Department of Agriculture. (Photo: MARD)

On the afternoon of August 28, Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) reported that a delegation led by Deputy Minister Hoang Trung visited the US and held a meeting with the US Department of Agriculture’s Deputy Minister, Mr. Jason Hafemeister, along with representatives from several related agencies.

The mission aimed to promote market access for certain fruits in which Vietnam has export advantages, enhance cooperation between the two ministries in the field of plant protection, and foster technical cooperation and investment in sustainable agricultural production and emission reduction.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the export of U.S. peaches and nectarines to Vietnam. They also agreed on the technical requirements for Vietnamese passion fruit exports and made progress in reviewing the import process for US mandarins into Vietnam.

Mr. Jason Hafemeister, Acting Deputy Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, noted that the US has not had such close cooperation with any other partner in the region. He pledged to strengthen technical collaboration further and enhance the capabilities of both countries' regulatory agencies in pest control, risk analysis, research and development, and the implementation of new initiatives for crop improvement.

Earlier, during a meeting with the US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Deputy Minister Hoang Trung praised the efforts of both sides to improve market access for plant products through diversification and pest control measures.

Regarding market access, the two countries agreed to conclude technical discussions and proceed with the legal procedures to allow the import of Vietnamese passion fruit into the US. They also initiated the review process for new products such as seedless limes, guavas, and jackfruit. Additionally, they agreed on the list of pests and the next steps in the review process for US mandarins, plums, lemons, pomegranates, and other products.

This is a significant advancement in expanding agricultural cooperation between Vietnam and the US, particularly in the areas of plant quarantine and the export of agricultural products.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan