Vietnam, US businesses see huge cooperation opportunities

A delegation of US enterprises visited Vietnam in March to seek investment cooperation opportunities.

The large number of companies participating in the business mission shows how US companies have high confidence in growth prospects and government leadership of Vietnam.

The remark was made by Ted Osius, President and CEO of the US - ASEAN Business Council. The delegation of 52 companies was the biggest ever in decades coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive partnership. The delegation was welcomed by top leaders of Vietnam, including Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Ted Osius reaffirmed the council’s commitment to supporting Vietnam’s efforts in maintaining macro-economic stability and its support for Vietnam’s digital transformation strategy and green energy transition.

He said the current trends in trade ties between Vietnam and the US guarantee big growth in two-way trade and investment in next 10 years and warrant upgrading the partnership to a strategic level.