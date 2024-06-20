Vietnam unveils draft media development plan for 2050

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang yesterday presided over a meeting to listen to a report on the draft Development Plan for the Media until 2050.



Accordingly, the draft Development Plan for the Network of Press, Radio, Television, and Electronic Information Infrastructure, Publishing Facilities for the Period 2021-2030, with a Vision to 2050 was prepared by the Ministry of Information and Communications in compliance with the Planning Law.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang emphasized that the draft plan must clarify the three issues of the importance of the planned subjects; the goals and development orientations in the future; and the solutions to achieve the above goals.

Aware that these are challenging and sensitive targets, the Deputy Prime Minister assigned the draft plan preparation team to continue reviewing and finalizing it to ensure that it is substantive, open and feasible in implementation, but does not conflict with other regulations and plans.

As to new contents compared to the policies of the competent authorities, the drafting agency needs to clarify the concepts and submit a request for policies from corresponding competent authorities before including them in the draft plan.

The drafting agency also needs to identify the measures to remove bottlenecks in terms of resources and legal framework for the implementation of this plan. For issues where there are still different opinions, the draft plan preparation team will conduct serious discussions with the relevant agencies and localities.

Finally, Deputy Prime Minister Quang proposed that Minister of Information and Communications ensure the completion of the draft and submit it to the competent authorities for approval before June 30.

The Ministry of Information and Communications was also asked to submit to competent authorities a policy on summarizing the implementation of Decision No. 362/QD-TTg of the Prime Minister approving the National Press Development and Management Plan to 2025.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Tam