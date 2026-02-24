International

Party chief congratulates re-elected Korean General Secretary of Workers’ Party

The Party leader congratulated Kim Jong Un on his re-election, expressed his belief that under the leadership of General Secretary Kim, the WPK and the fraternal Korean people will continue to obtain achievements in their national construction cause.

un.jpg
Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un (center) attends the fourth day of the ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang on February 22. YONHAP/VNA Photo

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam on Monday sent a congratulatory message to General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un on his re-election as the WPK chief at the ninth party congress.

In his message, the Vietnamese Party chief congratulated Kim on his re-election and expressed his belief that under the leadership of General Secretary Kim, the WPK and the fraternal Korean people will continue to obtain great achievements in their national construction cause.

He also affirmed that Vietnam wishes and stands ready to work together with the DPRK to further nurture the cooperative relations between the two Parties and the two States in a more substantive and effective manner in the coming time.

VNA

Tags

General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un cooperative relations

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn