Vietnam to reach 100 million internet users by 2029

The Internet Day 2024, themed "New Advances for Vietnam's Internet - Breakthrough with DC, Cloud, 5G & AI" was held in the capital city of Hanoi on November 27.

Overview of the Internet Day 2024

The event was organized by the Vietnam Internet Association (VIA) and the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) patronized by the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Chairman of the Vietnam Internet Association Vu Hoang Lien speaks at the event.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of VIA Vu Hoang Lien noted that Vietnam had 20 million Internet users by 2008, accounting for about 24 percent of the population.

By 2014, over 40 percent of the population used the Internet. The VIA estimates that Vietnam will reach 100 million Internet users by 2029.

Director General of the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Phuc speaks at the event.

Director General of the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Phuc mentioned that digital infrastructure has become a strategic foundation for socio-economic development, opening new opportunities and development space for technology and telecommunications enterprises.

Vietnam's digital infrastructure strategy has identified several major orientations, including universalizing fiber optic cables to households, widespread 5G coverage and ensuring global communication along with data exchange.

The MIC set targets that every Vietnamese citizen would have an average of four IoT connections by 2030, marking a significant step forward in connecting devices, collecting data and implementing smart automation across various fields.

By Luu Thuy- Translated by Huyen Huong