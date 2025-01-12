Vietnam to control import of Spravato and narcotic seeds

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long has issued instructions on controlling the import of Spravato and narcotic seeds following a report from the Ministry of Public Security to the Prime Minister on the management of Spravato and narcotic seeds.

Vietnam will control import of Spravato and narcotic seeds

The Ministry of Public Security has stated that the importation of Spravato, which contains the active ingredient Esketamine, is subject to regulations outlined in Decree No. 57/2022/ND-CP. This decree establishes the lists of narcotic substances and precursors, categorizing Esketamine as a controlled narcotic. Given the information regarding its indications, potential side effects, and the existing risks of abuse associated with Spravato, Esketamine is classified as a psychotropic substance that requires careful management and oversight.

The Ministry of Public Security has addressed the recent interest among several businesses in importing seeds that contain narcotic substances, such as opium and cannabis, into Vietnam for culinary purposes. It has been clarified that cannabis and opium seeds do not possess narcotic properties and are utilized primarily for oil extraction intended for human consumption.

Opium seeds and cannabis seeds are not restricted from importation as per the Penal Code and Decree No. 57/2021/ND-CP, which has been amended and supplemented by Decree No. 90/2024/ND-CP.

Furthermore, Circular No. 11/2021/TT-BNNPTNT states that the specialized management agency under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is responsible for issuing a Certificate of Quarantine and Food Safety Inspection for these seeds, based on their intended use, without assessing whether the seeds from opium and cannabis plants retain the ability to germinate or be sown.

To ensure adherence to legal regulations and to mitigate the risk of loss or misuse of drugs and drug-containing plant seeds for illicit purposes, the Ministry of Public Security is tasked with reporting to the Deputy Prime Minister, who also serves as the Chairman of the National Committee for AIDS, Drug, and Prostitution Prevention and Control.

This report will prompt the Deputy Prime Minister to instruct the Ministry of Health to investigate the inclusion of Esketamine in the list of substances that require special oversight by the Ministry of Health, as well as to establish import and export licenses for each transaction.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is researching and developing regulations to govern the use of opium poppy seeds, cannabis seeds, and other narcotic plant seeds in the food industry.

Following the submission of the report by the Ministry of Public Security, Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long assigned the Ministries of Health and Agriculture and Rural Development the responsibility of reviewing the report and its accompanying proposals.

The ministries are mandated to promptly undertake appropriate measures within the scope of their respective functions, tasks, and authorities to effectively prevent the misuse or illegal trafficking of drugs and narcotic plant seed products. Furthermore, the ministries are obligated to promptly report any matters that exceed their authority to the relevant competent authorities.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan