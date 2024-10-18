Vietnam to continue consulting with Laos, Cambodia for substantive cooperation

Vietnam will continue consulting with Laos and Cambodia to promote extensive, substantive, effective cooperation among the three countries in line with development requirements in the new period.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang

Vietnam will continue consulting with Laos and Cambodia to promote extensive, substantive, effective cooperation among the three countries in line with development requirements in the new period, for the benefits of the their people, the ASEAN Community, as well as regional peace, cooperation and development, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has affirmed.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang described the solidarity, friendship and trust among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia as a valuable asset while answering questions from reporters on Vietnam’s response to Cambodia’s withdrawal from the Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Development Triangle Area at the Ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on October 17.

The three countries have set up a wide range of cooperation mechanisms, each making specific contributions to their friendship collaboration as well as development in each nation, Hang said, stressing the CLV Development Triangle Area has helped promote traditional relations as well as cooperation across the economy, trade and people-to-people exchange while bridging development gap and improving the livelihoods in the border areas and the three countries as a whole.

Regarding recent tensions on the Korean peninsula, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said Vietnam hopes that sides involved will exercise restraints, avoid escalating tensions, and remain steadfast in the path towards dialogues, taking into account the interests of each side as well as the common interests of the region and the world, adding this will contribute to maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula, in the region and the world.

