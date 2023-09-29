Vietnam to build semiconductor ecosystem for semiconductor industry development

The Vietnamese Government is very interested in promoting investment cooperation and developing the semiconductor industry, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

He was speaking at Vietnam Business Summit today in Hanoi, chaired by the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Southeast Asia Semiconductor Association (SEMI SEA) in collaboration with Vietnam National Innovation Center (NIC) and the Authority of Information Technology and Communications Industry under the Ministry of Information and Communications.

This is an annual event discussing opportunities for cooperation and development of the semiconductor industry in Vietnam and the Southeast Asia region.

Speaking at the conference, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung announced that Vietnam has enough capacity to develop the semiconductor industry with a stable political system and favorable geographical location.

Moreover, the Vietnamese government takes heed of investment cooperation promotion and development of the semiconductor industry; subsequently, the country has established NIC and three high-tech parks in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Da Nang are ready to welcome investors in the semiconductor industry with highly preferential mechanisms.

Minister Nguyen Chi Dung believed this event, NIC and high-tech parks will play important bridges to promote the semiconductor industry development in Vietnam and the Southeast Asia region, bringing more opportunities for businesses to jointly promote and exploit the advantages of each firm as well as economic benefits to businesses and to the innovation ecosystem of the region's semiconductor industry.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung said that Vietnam is making great strides in developing the economy and digital transformation is expected to be the main driving force for Vietnam's economic growth this decade.

He also affirmed that Vietnam is ready for a breakthrough in the semiconductor industry.