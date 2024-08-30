Vietnam, Thailand ink MoU on maritime law enforcement cooperation

The Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) and the Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command Center (Thai-MECC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on maritime law enforcement cooperation at a meeting in Hanoi on August 29.

The MoU signing ceremony between the Vietnam Coast Guard and the Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command Center in Hanoi on August 29 (Photo: qdnd.vn)

The document aims to promote bilateral cooperation in maritime security and safety to maintain regional peace and stability on the basis of international law and to benefit both sides, considered a new start of their close and comprehensive cooperation.

It covers such issues as the exchange of information about smuggling and illegal immigration, the prevention and suppression of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, search and rescue at sea, along with mutual visits by vessels. The MoU also clarifies each side’s responsibility and power during its implementation.

VCG Commander Major General Le Quang Dao said the signing comes as a result of both sides’ relentless efforts and determination in negotiations. It provides a solid stepping stone for bilateral cooperation to develop more extensively and intensively, especially in maritime law enforcement.

Besides, Thailand succeeded in persuading the European Commission (EC) to remove the “yellow card” warning over IUU fishing for its fisheries sector in 2019. Given this, the MoU signing with the Thai-MECC also reflects Vietnam’s willingness to learn from Thailand’s experience to address the same problem, he added.

Admiral Adoong Pan-Iam, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy and Deputy Director of the Thai-MECC, said the VCG is a trustworthy partner of the Thai-MECC and also an important Southeast Asian partner of Thailand in ensuring maritime security and safety.

He expressed his belief that under the MoU, the two sides will carry out many fruitful and substantive cooperation activities in the future.

At the meeting, the officials shared the view that the MoU will become a tool for both sides to enhance mutual understanding and an important milestone heralding more intensive and comprehensive collaboration, particularly in law enforcement at sea, thereby helping sustain peace, stability, friendship, cooperation, and development in regional waters.

