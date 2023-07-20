Vietnam takes solutions to meet EU's EPR schemes

The Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association yesterday said that the Commission is proposing to introduce mandatory and harmonized Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes for textiles.

Accordingly, the Commission is proposing rules to make producers responsible for the full life cycle of textile products and to support the sustainable management of textile waste across the EU.

Chairman of the HCMC Association of Garments, Textiles, Embroidery and Knitting Pham Xuan Hong said that if the EU applied for the EPR program, it would also force textile and garment manufacturing enterprises to have solutions to collect, classify, reuse and recycle textiles and garments for exports to the EU market. This is very difficult, so the association as well as textile enterprises are working with their partners and distribution systems to proactively develop implementation solutions to meet the standards set by the EU market.