Vietnam strives to have livestock product export value of $1-1.5 billion by 2025

Vietnam strives to achieve a value of livestock product export value of around US$1-1.5 billion by 2025.

Vietnam strives to achieve livestock product export value of over US$1-1.5 billion by 2025

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has just signed Decision No. 1740/QD-TTg approving the Project on developing the slaughterhouse industry, livestock processing and product market until 2030.

As per the project, a plan has been developed to ensure that the proportion of cattle and poultry slaughtered in industrial concentrated facilities reaches about 60 percent and 40 percent respectively by 2025, and about 70 percent and 50 percent by 2030. Vietnam will develop a number of livestock product processing facilities with scale, technology, and management which are on par with those in the region and the world.

The project also aims for the export value of livestock products to reach $1-$1.5 billion by 2025 and $3 billion-$4 billion by 2030.

The Government is committed to assistance for the development and connection to ensure input material sources for industrial slaughterhouses with advanced technologies associated with product processing and trade in addition to the building of a statistical management system on slaughtering and processing at different localities and raising the awareness of the community about safe and traceable livestock products.

For the domestic market, the project clearly states the development of livestock product consumption markets in localities sustainably and builds on-farm slaughter and transport systems so that consumers can be sure of food safety and hygiene.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan

