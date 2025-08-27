Businesses of Thailand and Can Tho City boost cooperation

The Chairman of the Can Tho City People’s Committee yesterday had a working session with a delegation led by Wiraka Moodhitaporn, Consul General of Thailand in Ho Chi Minh City.

During the working session, Chairman of the Can Tho City People’s Committee Tran Van Lau provided an overview of Can Tho City’s economic and social situation following the city’s recent administrative merger.

The centrally-run city now covers a natural area of 6,360 square kilometers, with a population of over 3.2 million. Its economy is valued at approximately US$11.6 billion, and is projected to reach US$12.7 billion by the end of 2025.

He noted that following the administrative merger, Can Tho City has opened up significant development opportunities, offering numerous advantages and potential for both domestic and foreign investors.

Notably, the city is seeing increasingly comprehensive investment in transportation infrastructure, including north-south and east-west expressways, an international airport, plans for the deep-water Tran De port and a river network connecting to seaports. Additionally, the city benefits from abundant energy resources, including wind power and gas-fired thermal power.

As a result, numerous organizations, individuals and business groups from both inside and outside the country have come to Can Tho to seek investment and partnership opportunities in recent years.

The Chairman of the Can Tho City People’s Committee stated that the city aims to become a national growth hub and a central driver of development for the Mekong Delta region by 2030. To achieve this goal, the city gives high priority to fostering close cooperation, productive partnerships, and extensive integration with global communities, organizations and international partners.

Ms. Wiraka Moodhitaporn, Consul General of Thailand in Ho Chi Minh City, and Mr. Tran Van Lau, Chairman of the Can Tho City People’s Committee during the reception and working session.

The Chairman of the Can Tho City People’s Committee pledged to provide all necessary support for Thai investors to explore and implement projects in the city. He also emphasized that the city is ready to coordinate with the Thai Consulate General in organizing cultural exchanges, investment promotion activities, tourism and educational programs to strengthen mutual understanding and ties between the peoples of the two countries.

During the working session, Ms.Wiraka Moodhitaporn, Consul General of Thailand in Ho Chi Minh City, on behalf of the delegation, thanked for the warm reception extended by the city and personally by the Chairman of Can Tho City.

She also extended congratulations to Can Tho on its impressive economic growth during the first six months of the year.

The Consul General of Thailand in Ho Chi Minh City indicated that numerous Thai businesses are currently operating successfully in Can Tho across various sectors, including agricultural processing, paper manufacturing, construction materials, goods distribution and renewable energy.

She attributed these achievements to the strong support provided by the city government and its departments, which helps businesses operate in compliance with the law as well as fulfill their social responsibilities.

The delegation from the Thai Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho City leaders pose for a commemorative photo.

Ms. Wiraka Moodhitaporn emphasized that Thai businesses and Can Tho City have significant potential for cooperation and development in sectors such as agriculture, agricultural and seafood processing for export, industry, services, tourism and trade. She highlighted the importance of strengthening trade and investment promotion between the two sides to exchange ideas, share experiences and explore new partnership opportunities.

According to the Consul General, Thailand and Vietnam upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025 and are preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026. Therefore, she proposed that Can Tho facilitate future people-to-people exchange activities, contributing to the preservation and development of friendship and close ties between the peoples of the two countries.

In the first half of 2025, the total trade turnover of goods between Thailand and Can Tho reached US$24.49 million. The main import and export items between the two sides include seafood, textiles, agricultural products, fabrics, raw materials, and machinery and equipment.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong