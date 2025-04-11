Business

Vietnam strives for US$65 billion in agricultural, forestry, fishery exports

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment still maintains the target of agricultural, forestry and fishery export turnover of US$65-70 billion.

Farmers in Tuy Duc District of Dak Nong Province harvest pepper

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment yesterday announced that Minister Do Duc Duy has just issued a plan to implement the growth target and export turnover of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in 2025.

According to the plan, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment still maintains the target of agricultural, forestry and fishery export turnover of $65-70 billion as set out in directive documents from the beginning of 2025.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will implement a comprehensive reform of administrative procedures, aiming to eliminate at least 30 percent of unnecessary processes and business conditions. This initiative seeks to reduce both processing time and costs for businesses and citizens. All procedures will be fully digitized—ranging from the issuance of growing area codes and traceability controls to electronic licensing—thereby easing administrative burdens, expanding market access, and enhancing transparency across the agricultural supply chain.

