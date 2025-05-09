Minister asks to develop value-added, deep-processed durian products

Yesterday in Hanoi, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Do Duc Duy convened an emergency meeting to discuss solutions for overcoming challenges facing the durian export industry.

According to the report presented at the meeting, durian export turnover to China in the early months of 2025 reached only about 20 percent of the planned target—approximately US$120–US$130 million, with an estimated export volume of 35,000 tons. This shortfall not only undermines the overall objectives of the agricultural sector but has also driven domestic durian prices down to just one-fourth of the export value.

The primary causes identified include an unclear legal framework and quarantine procedures, delays in quality control and food safety measures, and insufficient progress in the issuance of growing area codes and the approval of packaging facilities. These shortcomings fall short of China’s strict import standards—a market that, while promising, presents significant risks without thorough preparation.

To maintain Vietnam's position in the durian market, Minister Do Duc Duy stated that the country can't rely solely on rapid growth. Instead, Vietnam must establish a robust legal foundation, synchronized technical standards, and a transparent management system.

In the short term, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will coordinate with the Chinese Customs to remove technical barriers, while promoting the progress of granting growing area codes, approving packaging facilities and plant quarantine procedures.

Furthermore, the Minister of Agriculture and Environment requested that in the long term, the legal system related to agricultural product exports be completed, the technical chain from production to processing must be standardized, and the development of deeply processed products such as frozen durian must be promoted to reduce dependence on fresh exports.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan