Brazil lifts ban on tilapia imports from Vietnam

Brazil has decided to lift its ban on tilapia imports from Vietnam. This decision aims to encourage Vietnam to increase its imports of Brazilian beef.

Yesterday afternoon, the Vietnam Trade Office in Brazil and the Ministry of Industry and Trade informed that Brazil has officially revoked the suspension of tilapia imports from Vietnam.

Processing fish for exports

This information was published in the Brazilian Official Gazette, issued by the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and and Food Supply (MAPA). This move aims to encourage Vietnam to increase its imports of Brazilian beef.

In February 2024, MAPA requested a temporary suspension of tilapia imports from Vietnam. This was due to concerns about the risk of infection with the TiLV virus, which causes a dangerous infectious disease in fish. MAPA also accused some Vietnamese production facilities of not complying with Brazilian health standards.

By the end of March 2025, Brazilian authorities confirmed that the tilapia import issue was part of a broader bilateral trade negotiation package to open the Brazilian beef market to Vietnam. MAPA also stated that lifting the suspension will not reduce national disease prevention standards.

The Vietnam Trade Office in Brazil announced that the two countries will resume trade in tilapia. They will then continue technical negotiations for Brazil to fully open its market to Vietnamese pangasius products. In return, Vietnam will allow imports of Brazilian beef. The negotiation roadmap will also include Brazilian beef offal and Vietnamese shrimp.

The Vietnam Trade Office in Brazil believes that Brazil's decision to resume tilapia imports, along with the potential for pangasius import, presents significant opportunities for Vietnamese seafood companies seeking to expand their markets. However, the office emphasizes that simply gaining access is not enough. Vietnamese processing facilities must commit to updating their practices and fully adhering to technical standards to truly capitalize on this opportunity.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan