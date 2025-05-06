Business

Brazil lifts ban on tilapia imports from Vietnam

SGGP

Brazil has decided to lift its ban on tilapia imports from Vietnam. This decision aims to encourage Vietnam to increase its imports of Brazilian beef.

Yesterday afternoon, the Vietnam Trade Office in Brazil and the Ministry of Industry and Trade informed that Brazil has officially revoked the suspension of tilapia imports from Vietnam.

fish.jpg
Processing fish for exports

This information was published in the Brazilian Official Gazette, issued by the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and and Food Supply (MAPA). This move aims to encourage Vietnam to increase its imports of Brazilian beef.

In February 2024, MAPA requested a temporary suspension of tilapia imports from Vietnam. This was due to concerns about the risk of infection with the TiLV virus, which causes a dangerous infectious disease in fish. MAPA also accused some Vietnamese production facilities of not complying with Brazilian health standards.

By the end of March 2025, Brazilian authorities confirmed that the tilapia import issue was part of a broader bilateral trade negotiation package to open the Brazilian beef market to Vietnam. MAPA also stated that lifting the suspension will not reduce national disease prevention standards.

The Vietnam Trade Office in Brazil announced that the two countries will resume trade in tilapia. They will then continue technical negotiations for Brazil to fully open its market to Vietnamese pangasius products. In return, Vietnam will allow imports of Brazilian beef. The negotiation roadmap will also include Brazilian beef offal and Vietnamese shrimp.

The Vietnam Trade Office in Brazil believes that Brazil's decision to resume tilapia imports, along with the potential for pangasius import, presents significant opportunities for Vietnamese seafood companies seeking to expand their markets. However, the office emphasizes that simply gaining access is not enough. Vietnamese processing facilities must commit to updating their practices and fully adhering to technical standards to truly capitalize on this opportunity.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

bilateral trade negotiation package Brazilian beef national disease prevention standards Vietnamese shrimp technical negotiations Vietnamese pangasius pangasius exports the TiLV virus

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn