Ho Chi Minh City ranks among top 30 localities in Vietnam’s 2024 PCI

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) yesterday announced the 2024 Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI).

Compared to 2023, Ho Chi Minh City dropped two spots in the PCI rankings, landing at 29th place with a score of 67.89 points. In 2023, Ho Chi Minh City ranked 27th.

Out of the PCI’s 10 component indicators, Ho Chi Minh City saw improvement in three areas, including proactivity of local government, business support policies and labor training. However, the remaining indicators declined, with the most notable drop in the “equal competition” index, falling sharply from 5.92 to 5.4 points.

According to the PCI 2024 report, the port city of Hai Phong rose to the top position for the first time with a score of 74.84 points.

Several provinces continued to maintain strong performances in the PCI rankings, including Quang Ninh (73.2 points), Long An (72.64 points) and Bac Giang (71.24 points), remaining in the top tier.

Other provinces in the top ten include Ba Ria–Vung Tau (71.17 points), Thua Thien-Hue (71.13 points), Hau Giang (70.54 points), Phu Tho (70.35 points), Dong Thap (70.35 points) and Hung Yen (70.18 points).

VCCI Chairman Pham Tan Cong emphasized that the PCI is not only a tool for measuring the quality of management but also a key foundation for sustained economic growth.

The VCCI Chairman described the PCI as a "policy radar" that helps identify bottlenecks and hidden barriers, thereby fostering a transparent, favorable, safe, and equitable investment and business environment.

By Ha Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong