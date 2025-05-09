Industry and Trade Ministry hosts Vietnam–US Trade Promotion Conference

Vietnam is reaffirming its commitment to building a long-term, sustainable trade relationship with the US while proactively seeking adaptive strategies to safeguard its export sector from the ripple effects of evolving international trade policies.

An overview of the meeting

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), on the afternoon of May 9, announced that Minister Nguyen Hong Dien had chaired the Vietnam–US Trade Promotion Conference in Hanoi, held in line with the Prime Minister’s directive to strengthen bilateral trade with the US in a fair, sustainable, and strategic manner. It also served to support upcoming rounds of negotiation between the two governments.

The conference brought together representatives from key industry associations and major export sectors—including garments and textiles, leather and footwear, electronics, steel, aluminum, cashew, and machinery. The discussions focused on the current state of trade between the two nations, with particular concern over the US’s recent imposition of steep countervailing duties on a broad range of countries, including Vietnam—a move that has sparked widespread anxiety among Vietnamese exporters.

Despite the challenges, participants underscored that the US remains one of Vietnam’s most critical strategic and export partners. American consumers continue to show strong demand for Vietnamese goods, which are valued for their quality and competitive pricing. Importantly, Vietnamese exports are largely complementary—not directly competitive—to US domestic production, and thus do not pose a threat to American industries.

Minister Nguyen Hong Dien of the Ministry of Industry and Trade speaks at the meeting.

Delegates emphasized that the vast majority of Vietnamese goods exported to the US meet rigorous technical standards and possess clear traceability, with businesses showing a strong willingness to increase transparency. Nonetheless, exporters are being urged to rigorously prepare legal documentation and data to counter any unjustified tariffs imposed by US authorities.

Enterprises and associations should continue supplying evidence of compliance and actively engage with US institutions through formal communications. They also plan to work with American partners and stakeholders to maintain stable trade flows. Moreover, participants called on the US to develop a clearer roadmap for market access—especially in high-tech sectors—and to formally recognize Vietnam as a market economy.

In the long term, Vietnamese businesses are being encouraged to restructure their production models toward greener practices, digital transformation, and higher technological content. At the same time, they are urged to diversify markets, supply chains, and product portfolios to reduce dependency and bolster economic resilience.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan