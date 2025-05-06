PM calls for fewer business investment requirements

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued official Dispatch No. 56/CD-TTg, directing ministries, agencies, and localities to prioritize the reduction and simplification of administrative procedures in line with the Government's Resolution No. 66/NQ-CP issued on March 26, 2025.

According to the official dispatch in line with the implementation of Government Resolution No. 66/NQ-CP on the program to reduce and simplify administrative procedures related to production and business activities for the period 2025–2026, all ministries, agencies, and localities have issued their respective implementation plans.

As of now, eight ministries and agencies, along with 52 localities, have completed the compilation and reporting of administrative procedures relevant to production and business activities, and have published the internal procedures accordingly.

However, eight ministries and ministerial-level agencies—including the Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education and Training, Ministry of Health, Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, and the Government Inspectorate—along with 11 localities including Hanoi, Nghe An, Kien Giang, Hau Giang, Ha Tinh, Cao Bang, Quang Ninh, Quang Tri, Ninh Thuan, Phu Tho, and Quang Nam have not yet completed the required compilation, reporting, and public disclosure of administrative procedures by the April 30, 2025 deadline set by the Government.

The Prime Minister has requested them to urgently complete and submit a report by May 8, 2025 on their implementation of Resolution No. 66/NQ-CP. This resolution aims to substantially reduce administrative procedures, investment and business conditions, processing time, and costs of complying with administrative procedures in order to achieve its goals promptly and effectively.

The Prime Minister has urged ministers, heads of ministerial agencies, and chairpersons of people's committees in provinces and cities to prioritize the assessment, reduction, and streamlining of administrative procedures associated with production, business activities, and internal administration. This includes ensuring the elimination of at least 30 percent of investment and business conditions, cutting down processing times for administrative procedures by at least 30 percent, and reducing compliance costs by 30 percent.

Additionally, they are to fully execute the decentralization plan for handling administrative procedures as outlined in Decision No. 1015/QD-TTg. Ministries, agencies, and local authorities are expected to review and restructure their processes, integrate, and provide all online public services on the National Public Service Portal by June 2025, ensuring a smooth, efficient, and paperless implementation.

Furthermore, they are to organize and carry out administrative procedures without regard to administrative boundaries within the province, with a target completion date of 2025.

Source: VNA - Translated by Anh Quan