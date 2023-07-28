Vietnam-Singapore: 50 years of enduring friendship, prosperous cooperation

On July 28, the ceremony for the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations (August 1, 1973 – August 1, 2023) and the 10th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Singapore was held at the HCMC Opera House.

Related News Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to visit Vietnam soon

During the ceremony, representing the leadership of HCMC, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, and Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, highlighted: "This momentous occasion provides an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable achievements attained by both countries and engage in discussions about the prospects for enhancing the bilateral relationship, as well as the specific ties between HCMC and Singapore in the times ahead."

Over the past decade, the bond between Vietnam and Singapore has strengthened, becoming more trustworthy and robust. Notably, the elevation to a Strategic Partnership in 2013 and the establishment of the Vietnam - Singapore Digital Economy - Green Economy Partnership in February 2023 are significant milestones, paving the way for more profound and more extensive collaboration between the two nations, at the same time, becoming an outstanding example of effective cooperation among countries in the region.

On the multilateral stage, Vietnam and Singapore maintain close collaboration and mutual support in regional and international forums, especially within the frameworks of the United Nations, ASEAN, APEC, and ASEM. Additionally, they engage in tight coordination concerning regional security matters.

In bilateral relations, Singapore has consistently remained the top foreign investor in Vietnam for many consecutive years. Singapore has been the largest investor and second-largest trading partner of HCMC for several years. HCMC boasts the highest number of Singaporean investment projects across the country, with over 1,700 projects and a total registered capital exceeding US$14 billion.

The National Assembly has recently approved Resolution 98 on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC. This resolution plays a vital role in enabling the city to fulfill its commitments and usher in a new era of cooperation between Singapore and Vietnam in general and between Singapore and HCMC in particular.

Beyond the traditional areas of cooperation, HCMC aims to broaden its collaboration in high-value-added sectors, including the digital economy, innovation, green economy, circular economy, renewable energy, education, healthcare, and youth exchanges. Additionally, the city is committed to taking a more proactive role and engaging more extensively in the cooperation programs and agreements between the two countries, particularly in initiatives related to green transformation and carbon emissions reduction.

Mr. Phan Van Mai is confident that the dynamic development of the relationship between HCMC and Singapore will play a crucial role in propelling the sustainable growth of the Vietnam - Singapore relationship in the future and will contribute greatly to the peace and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

As Singapore's representative, Mr. Roy Kho, Consul-General of the Republic of Singapore to HCMC, acknowledges the significantly strengthened relationship between Vietnam and Singapore. The accomplishments of both nations and the deep-rooted friendship between them are evident in various domains, including politics, economy, education, and culture. This remarkable progress serves as a testament to the foresight, determination, and resilience of both countries.

Both nations have established a robust foundation for their diplomatic ties and forged a bridge to collaborate in mutually advantageous sectors. Singapore and Vietnam have inked memorandums of understanding on green and digital economic development, setting the stage for further advancing their cooperation to new levels.

Mr. Roy Kho further emphasizes the importance of exploring new areas for cooperation and development in the future. He encourages both sides to expand their collaboration to address global challenges, particularly those concerning climate change, while also embracing the opportunities it brings forth.

In the coming time, both parties will continue to enhance cooperation in various fields, including agricultural trade, digital commerce, and renewable energy project development. These joint endeavors will not only reinforce the Vietnam - Singapore relationship but also establish a solid basis for exploring new avenues of collaboration over the next 50 years.

Amidst the heartwarming atmosphere of friendship during the commemoration ceremony, Mr. Roy Kho expresses heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Phan Van Mai and the HCMC People's Committee for their collaborative efforts with the Singapore Consulate-General in organizing this special event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of enduring friendship and successful cooperation between the two nations.

Mr. Roy Kho holds a strong hope that the cooperation between both sides will continue to flourish, fostering prosperity and peace and enriching cultural exchanges for the people of both countries for at least another 50 years.