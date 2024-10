Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan sent a message of sympathy to her Philippine counterpart Sara Duterte on October 28 over the aftermath of Typhoon Trami, which has caused significant losses of life and property in the country's northwestern region.

Vietnam sends sympathy to Philippines over typhoon consequences (Photo: THX/VNA)

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended his sympathy to Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique A. Manalo.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) of the Philippines, catastrophic flooding and landslides triggered by Typhoon Trami have left at least 116 dead and 39 missing in the country.

VNA