Vietnam sends over 130,640 workers overseas in 10 months

Vietnam sent 130,640 workers abroad, including 41.039 females, in the first ten months of this year, surpassing the yearly target by 4 percent.

Vietnamese labourers arriving at Incheon Airport in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sent 130,640 workers abroad, including 41.039 females, in the first 10 months of this year, surpassing the yearly target by 4 percent, according to the Department of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Japan remained the top importer of manpower from Vietnam, recruiting 62,722 workers, followed by Taiwan (China) with 48,533 workers, and the Republic of Korea (RoK) with 10,877 workers.

Other destinations for Vietnamese workers included China with 1,920 workers, Singapore with 1,774 workers, and Romania with 824 workers.

Vietnam initially set a target to send 125,000 labourers abroad under contractual agreements this year.

In October alone, 16,744 labourers left Vietnam for overseas employments, with Japan, Taiwan (China), and the RoK as the largest recipients, accepting 6,156, 4,483, and 4,601 workers, respectively.

The department attributed the early fulfillment of the target to the stability of traditional labour markets, such as Taiwan (China), Japan, and the RoK, which have continued to employ a large number of Vietnamese workers throughout the January-October period.

At the same time, MoLISA has been expanding its reach to European labour markets, which offer higher incomes and jobs aligned with the skills of Vietnamese workers.

A MoLISA representative noted that measures to stabilise and expand the overseas labour market have recently been strengthened. The selection, training, and deployment of workers under labour contracts are being managed more rigorously, while efforts to disseminate information and policies regarding overseas employment have been enhanced.

Vietnamplus