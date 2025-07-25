Vietnam’s trade surge defies global headwinds

From January 1 to July 15, total trade volume reached US$470.65 billion comprising $239.2 billion in exports and $231.45 billion in imports, racking up a $7.75 billion trade surplus.

Goods at Hai Phong Port in northern port city of Hai Phong. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s export-import sector maintained its vigorous pace into the first half of July, emerging as a standout driver of economic growth despite global uncertainties thanks to strong demand for electronics, apparel, and machinery.

Export-import nears $500 billion mark

Vietnam’s trade turnover hit $38.17 billion in the first half of July, with exports reaching $19 billion and imports at $19.17 billion according to the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Customs. From January 1 to July 15, total trade volume reached $470.65 billion, comprising $239.2 billion in exports and $231.45 billion in imports, racking up a $7.75 billion trade surplus.

June posted a trade value of $75.59 billion while May set a record at $78.64 billion the highest monthly figure this year. At this pace, total trade is on track to surpass the $500 billion mark by the end of this month.

Top currency earners kept the cash flowing in early July. Computers, electronics, and components raked in $3.88 billion followed by phones and components $2.52 billion. Machinery, equipment, and spare parts hauled $2.3 billion, apparel scored $1.82 billion and footwear crossed the $1 billion mark.

Other sectors, including aquatic products, fruits and vegetables, wood and wooden furniture, transport vehicles, toys, and sports equipment, added hundreds of millions of USD to the export tally.

On the import side, computers, electronics, and components led the pack at $6.55 billion. The next was machinery, equipment, and spare parts $2.7 billion.

The import surge signals Vietnamese factories are in overdrive, scrambling to meet massive export orders. It is a clear sign the manufacturing sector is thriving, riding a wave of global demand.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) attributed the robust trade rebound to proactive policies that bolster domestic production, promote trade, and expand export markets.

Sprinting to crush year-end goals

As the second half of 2025 kicked off, exporters are in a dash to hit their targets. Yet, trouble is brewing: global growth is slowing, geopolitical tensions are spiking, and climate chaos are persistent, all stirring up uncertainty into global trade.

Le Phung Hao, Chairman of Global AAA Consulting, called for swift adaptation to the volatile global market. “The pressure is immense, requiring companies to restructure operations, go digital, embrace technology, enhance productivity, and sharpen their competitive edge,” Hao said, stressing the need to diversify export markets, leverage existing free trade agreements (FTAs) to avoid leaning too hard on any buyer.

Commenting on the Vietnam – US trade relations, Prof. Tran Ngọc Anh from the US’s Indiana University hailed the US as a vital export market despite shifting trade policies.

“Even with tariffs in place, there are still opportunities”, he said. “As supply chains adjust, Vietnam should seize the chance to increase imports from the US, invest in supporting industries, and level up technology and management capabilities to climb up in the value chain”.

Headwinds will linger in late 2025 and into 2026, but it is hoped that tariff talks could give Vietnam an edge over its rivals, keeping its appeal to foreign investors intact.

The MoIT pledged to pursue fair and reciprocal trade agreements with the US, beef up early risk warning systems, back trade defence cases, and help exporters overcome new global technical barriers.

