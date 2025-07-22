Ho Chi Minh City rolls out new initiatives to boost real estate sector

On Monday, Deputy Chairman of the city's People's Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, issued a directive on behalf of the Committee Chairman. The directive outlines key tasks for multiple municipal agencies including the Department of Finance, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, and People's Committees at districts and wards.

A corner of the Tam Phuoc residential project in Long Dat Commune of Ho Chi Minh City

These instructions are part of the implementation of the Central Steering Committee’s 2025 roadmap for housing policy and market development. Agencies have been charged with aligning local execution efforts with broader national goals to ensure effective and sustainable progress across the sector.

In the newly issued directive, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has urged the Department of Construction to spearhead coordination with relevant agencies in advising the committee on social housing investment projects. This initiative aligns with the national goal of building one million social housing units.

The department will also evaluate and submit proposals for investment policies and investor selection without requiring public bidding for projects that do not rely on public investment funds.

In its expanded role, the Department of Construction is tasked with regulating real estate trading platforms and brokers, fostering stronger professional standards, and driving greater transparency across market transactions.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture and Environment, in collaboration with key stakeholders, has been directed to support land-use planning and approval processes. Their mandate covers facilitating decisions on investment policy, project implementation, and investor selection in housing and real estate. The department will carry out land-use rights auctions, land-involved project bidding, land conversion procedures, pricing, and allocation or leasing for housing purposes. Importantly, it must ensure land-use plans are disclosed transparently to bolster market clarity.

At the grassroots level, People’s Committees in wards, communes, and special zones have been instructed to continue partnering with the Department of Construction. Following the delegation of tasks from authorities in districts, these local units will contribute to compiling and sharing housing and real estate market data to ensure accuracy, accessibility, and transparency within their communities.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan