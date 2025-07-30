Taiwan (China) has announced the imposition of anti-dumping duties of up to 23.2 percent on imported portland cement and clinker from Vietnam.

Taiwan (China) imposes up to 23.2 percent anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese cement. Illustrative photo

The decision, published in Taiwan’s official gazette on July 22, will take effect from July 28, 2025, and remain in force until July 27, 2030. The duties will range from 13.59 percent to 23.2 percent, depending on the exporter.

According to Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, this ruling concludes an investigation launched on August 8, 2024 at the request of the Taiwan (China) Cement Manufacturers Association. The probe examined dumping activities during the period from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

Previously, in February 2025, the investigation agency of Taiwan (China) determined the preliminary dumping margin for seven Vietnamese companies that fully cooperated, with tax rates from 16.42 percent to 23.75 percent.

However, at that time, Taiwan (China) did not impose temporary duties due to a lack of clear evidence of actual harm to the domestic production sector.

The situation changed on June 27, 2025, when the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan (MOEA) announced the final damage investigation conclusion, determining that the dumping activities from Vietnam pose a significant risk of causing harm to the domestic cement industry. Consequently, Taiwan (China) decided to implement official anti-dumping duties.

According to the regulations of Taiwan (China), the involved enterprises have the right to appeal this decision to the Taipei Administrative Court within 60 days from the date of announcement. The Ministry of Industry and Trade recommends that cement and clinker exporting companies proactively consider appropriate legal options, which may include requesting Taiwan to conduct periodic reviews or reviews with new exporters to reduce the tax rate.

The Trade Defense Department (Ministry of Industry and Trade) also suggests that diversifying export markets and products is a crucial factor in minimizing risks from the increasing number of trade defense lawsuits globally.

By Phuc Hau - Translated By Anh Quan