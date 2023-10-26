Vietnam seeks stronger trade, investment ties with French region

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang and trade and investment representatives of Vietnam in the European country had a meeting with leaders of the French employers' association in Corsica region (MEDEF Corsica) in Ajaccio city.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang and trade and investment representatives of Vietnam in the European country had a meeting with leaders of the French employers' association in Corsica region (MEDEF Corsica) in Ajaccio city and attended a seminar with representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of Corsica in Bastia city during their trip to the island from October 23-25.

During the working sessions, Ambassador Thang highlighted promising cooperation areas between Vietnam and Corsica, affirming that Vietnam always welcomes businesses from Corsica to seek trade and investment opportunities in Vietnam, especially in sustainable development areas, green economy and tourism.

He told the French side about Vietnam’s priorities in international economic cooperation, which are strengthening cooperation for sustainabledevelopment basing on science, technology and innovation, deepening Vietnam’s engagement in regional and global value chain, and boosting digital, green and circular economy.

The diplomat pledged to support Corsica and localities of Vietnam to foster collaboration within the decentralisation partnership. Leaders of MEDEF Corsica and local businesses hailed the visit by the Vietnamese delegation, which, they believed, will open up new development direction for economic, trade and investment cooperation between Corsica and Vietnam.

MEDEF Corsica President Jean-Louis Albertini said that Corsica is a promising land with many strengths, especially in food processing. He affirmed that the region hopes to make use of the long-lasting relations between the two sides to promote economic partnership between the two countries.

CCI Director Jean François Paoli said that the visit makes first steps towards a new partnership between Vietnam and Corsica in not only culture but also economy, especially tourism, and renewable energy. Christian Giudicelli, Director of Voltaica, a company specialising in solar energy, said that he is interested in the Vietnamese market and hopesto install its first solar power plant in Vietnam in the next three years.

Dao Quoc Cuong, Vietnamese investment representative in France said that many businesses of Corsica have shown their interest in Vietnam, especially those in the field of energy.

During their stay in the French island, Ambasador Thang and the Vietnamese delegation toured a number of local production and business facilities which boast high potential of cooperation with Vietnam.