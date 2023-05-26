Vietnam seeking effective solutions to address fake BTS



Le Pham Thien Hong An, an IoT Security expert from the Information Security Center of VNPT, shared that hackers usually take advantage of vulnerabilities in the telecoms infrastructure to commit fraudulent crimes.

Lately, one common trick of theirs is to fake Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) and send brandname messages to phone users for scamming purposes. The Authority of Information Security (under the Information and Communications Ministry) reported that in the first 3 months this year, it detected over 3,200 websites performing those illegal actions.

However, until now, there has been no effective solutions to this problem yet. The Information Security Authority can only cooperate with the police to verify the detected cases. Therefore, it recommended that telecoms service providers work closely with functional agencies to tighten monitoring activities to timely discover such criminal cases and handle them.