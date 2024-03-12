Vietnam Science and Technology Academy to invest in high-quality human resource

Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology will continue investment, incubation and development of high-quality science and technology human resources to meet the requirements of the country’s development and national defense in the new period.

Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Committee's Propaganda and Education Department Nguyen Trong Nghia speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

The statement was made by Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Committee's Propaganda and Education Department Nguyen Trong Nghia at a working session with the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) at dusk on March 11.

Following a report of the VAST about its science and technology activities, training and development of high-quality human resources, VAST is the top unit in the national science and technology system.

From 2016 up to now, the VAST has achieved many results in scientific research and training and technology application, contributing positively to the development of the country’s industrialization, modernization and socioeconomic development.

Regarding term of pure research, the number of year-on-year published works of VAST has remained high, reaching more than 2,000 works, accounting for over 10 percent of the whole year, notably internationally published works.

Besides, the VAST signed cooperation agreements with more than 40 ministries, agencies, localities and businesses to apply many high-tech research and development results in the fields of life, security and defense and so on.

Delivering a speech at the working session, Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia highly appreciated the achievements of the VAST during nearly 50 years of its building and development as the VAST is valued with its leadership in research work, especially pure research, transfer and training of science and technology human resources to serve the cause of building and developing the country and protecting the fatherland.

Mr. Nghia emphasized that science and technology and the fourth industrial revolution are growing strongly which have been greatly influencing humans as well as creating new opportunities and challenges for all countries.

In the coming time, apart from inheriting and promoting achievements, VAST needs to overcome limitations and shortcomings. One more important thing is that leaders and scientists need close collaboration to realize the goal of developing VAST by 2030 with vision to 2045 according to the Party's resolution and the Government's strategy.

It is necessary to thoroughly grasp and comply well the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress, resolutions, directives and conclusions of the Central Party Executive Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat in the field of science and technology, innovation, building and promoting the role of intellectuals and scientists to meet the requirements of the country’s rapid and sustainable development in the new period.

In addition, the VAST needs to concentrate on research, development and application of science and technology into practice; and continue to pay attention to investment, incubation and development of high-quality science and technology human resources to meet the requirements of the country’s development and national defense in the new period, added Mr. Nghia.

By Tran Luu- Translated by Huyen Huong