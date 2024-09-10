Vietnam - Russia parliamentary ties flourishing unceasingly: top legislators

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin held talks in Moscow on September 9.

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (left) and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin at their meeting in Moscow on September 9. (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin held talks in Moscow on September 9, highlighting parliamentary cooperation as a highly important pillar that has been developing unceasingly.

Welcoming Mr. Tran Thanh Man on his first official visit to Russia after his election as Chairman of the Vietnamese NA, Volodin said he believed that following this trip, high-level meetings between the two parliaments will be organized more frequently, creating a solid stepping stone for the development of the Russia - Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership.

Mr. Tran Thanh Man affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam always attach importance to the faithful friendship with as well as the precious support and assistance from people of the former Soviet Union and today’s Russia.

He lauded the achievements obtained during the last 30 years since the signing of the Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations between Vietnam and Russia (June 16, 1994 - 2024), and more than 10 years since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership, ahead of the 75th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relationship (January 30, 1950 - 2025).

The bilateral relations have continued to be strengthened via high-level mutual visits, he noted.

At the talks, the two sides discussed and agreed on measures for bolstering and expanding cooperation to be on par with the traditional ties and the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership. They agreed to coordinate in organizing practical activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship next year.

The chairmen concurred that the two legislative bodies will coordinate in supervising, promoting, and creating legal conditions for the executive bodies of Vietnam and Russia to work together to carry out bilateral cooperation activities in all spheres.

Regarding locality-to-locality connections, Mr. Tran Thanh Man said relations between 20 pairs of Vietnamese and Russian localities have been set up, asking them to boost result-oriented and frequent exchanges.

He thanked the parliament and Government of Russia for creating conditions and ensuring security for the Vietnamese community to live, work, study, and integrate in the country, thus serving as a bridge of friendship and cooperation between the two nations' people.

The two countries should further enhance labor cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, the NA leader suggested, perceiving that they need to soon reach consensus on and sign agreements to attract Vietnamese workers to Russia, and provide more optimal conditions for travel and exchanges between their citizens.

The chairmen shared the view that among bilateral cooperation channels, inter-parliamentary cooperation is an extremely important pillar that has been developing unceasingly. The two sides have frequently consulted, coordinated, and supported each other at regional and international parliamentary forums.

Mr. Tran Thanh Man emphasized that Vietnam attaches importance to the role of the State Duma along with its Chairman Volodin in fostering the bilateral ties, including cooperation between the two parliaments.

At present, the Inter-parliamentary Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese NA and the State Duma of Russia is the first and highest cooperation mechanism of the Vietnamese NA with another country’s legislative body. The two sides successfully held two sessions. The third, taking place as part of this visit, aims to review and tackle obstacles to promote this collaboration more strongly to match the comprehensive strategic partnership in the new context.

Volodin suggested the two sides continue considering, expanding, and establishing new cooperation mechanisms to help further reinforce the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, the top legislator of Vietnam held that they need to increase high-level mutual visits by parliamentary leaders; boost cooperation activities between agencies of the two parliaments, parliamentary friendship groups, young parliamentarians’ groups, female parliamentarians’ groups, and parliamentarians; and step up sharing legislation experience along with information about parliamentary activities of each country.

They should also coordinate more closely in supervising and promoting the implementation of the cooperation deals between the two governments, while building and perfecting favorable legal corridors for the governments, localities, businesses, and people of both countries, he added.

VNA