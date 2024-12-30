A representative from the Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Public Security announced yesterday afternoon that stringent new traffic fines will be enforced in Vietnam.

Vietnam raises traffic fines for safety

A representative from the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security said that Decree No. 168, which governs administrative penalties for road traffic violations and the reinstatement of driving license points, will come into effect on January 1, 2025.

This decree will supersede Decree No. 100 issued by the Government, which governs administrative penalties for infractions related to road and railway traffic, as well as Decree No. 123, which amends and supplements various articles concerning administrative penalties for violations in maritime, road, railway, and civil aviation sectors. Decree 168 will enforce stringent measures against actions that result in traffic accidents.

For drivers who disregard traffic signals, the penalty will rise significantly from the current range of VND4 million-VND6 million to a new range of VND18 million-VND20 million.

Additionally, for violations related to blood alcohol concentration levels between 0.25mg to 0.4mg per liter of breath or 50mg to 80mg per 100ml of blood, the fine will increase by VND2 million adjusting from VND16 million-VND18 million to VND18 million-VND20 million.

Motorcycle operators who fail to adhere to traffic light regulations will face fines ranging from VND4 million to VND6 million, a substantial increase from the current fines of VND800,000 to VND1 million. Other infractions, such as transporting unsecured goods, obstructing law enforcement inspections, or ignoring traffic controller directives, will incur fines that are 3 to 30 times higher than the existing penalties.

Furthermore, new regulations will specify fines for making U-turns on highways, driving against traffic, reversing on highways, and riding motorcycles on highways, with penalties increased by 2 to 3 times compared to current rates.

By Do Trung - Translated by Dan Thuy