Vietnam Railways Corporation’s 2023 revenue set at over VND6.5 trillion

The Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) has asked the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) to achieve revenue and after-tax profit of over VND6.5 trillion (US$274.1 million) and VND3 billion this year, respectively.

Accordingly, revenue from the provision of public administrative services and management and maintenance of national railway infrastructure invested in by the State is expected to reach VND3.85 trillion.

A representative from the State-owned corporation said the assigned tasks are within its reach.

In the first half of this year, rail passenger transportation recovered strongly, as reflected through increases in the number of passengers and monthly turnover as compared with the same period in 2022.

Last year, the corporation posted a combined revenue of VND7.72 trillion, up 13.8% year-on-year and surpassing its yearly target by 15.8%.