Vietnam proposes fresh seafood export via border gates in Yunnan, China

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development sent a diplomatic note to the General Administration of Customs of China on completing some procedures to export fresh seafood and fruits from Vietnam to China.

According to the diplomatic note, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development sent a delegation to work with the authorities and customs departments of Guangxi and Yunnan, China from May 29 to June 2 to strengthen the cooperation and boost the agricultural products turnover between the two countries through the gateways of provinces that mutually shared the border.

Based on text-based content, the working delegation has come into agreement with the customs departments of Guangxi and Yunnan about collaboration to propose several key contents to the General Administration of Customs of China.

Of these, it is important to soon sign the protocol between the General Administration of Customs of China and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam on food safety requirements, quarantine and inspection for imported aquatic products imported between Vietnam and China.

Additionally, the two sides need to consider adding some fruits and seafood products and allow some enterprises which have met the requirements in accordance with the regulations noted in Order No.248 and No.249 of the General Administration of Customs of China to export seafood to China; allow the export of fresh seafood via border gates in Yunnan to reduce the customs clearance pressure among the border gates and ultimately create the most favorable conditions for enterprises.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development also proposed the General Administration of Customs of China direct the customs agencies in Guangxi and Yunnan to strengthen the exchange and discussion about the professional procedures of both sides; promptly update the latest information to overcome the difficulties and obstacles; enhance the customs clearance abilities; organize alternative meetings in November annually between the customs departments of the two localities with functional agencies of Vietnam and so on.