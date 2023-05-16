Vietnam promotes multilateral cooperation with UNESCO

Vietnam attaches importance to multilateral cooperation, including with UNESCO, in the challenging post-Covid-19 context, Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the National Commission for UNESCO Ha Kim Ngoc said.

Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the National Commission for UNESCO Ha Kim Ngoc made the statement at the 216th session of the UNESCO Executive Board that was opened on May 15 in Paris, France.

Speaking at the opening session, he said he appreciated efforts by the UNESCO Secretary-General and Director-General in mobilsing resources, promoting multi-dimensional approaches, effectively implementing activities, and providing timely support for member countries in crisis.

Regarding the future direction, Ngoc suggested appropriate resource allocation for two global priorities, Africa and gender equality; and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and youth. He also affirmed Vietnam's commitment to promoting multilateral cooperation and cohesion with UNESCO in fields of professional cooperation.

Ngoc announced the organisation of an international conference on promoting the role of UNESCO titles for sustainable development in Vietnam in July 2023, with a view to turning UNESCO titles into support for sustainable development and inspiration for the future.

On the sidelines of the 216th session of the UNESCO Executive Council, Ngoc had meetings with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Deputy Director General Xing Qu, and Assistant Director General for Priority Africa and External Relations Firmin Edouard Matoko to promote bilateral relations between Vietnam and UNESCO.

On this occasion, Ngoc will meet with World Heritage Center Director Lazare Eloundou Assomo and ICOMOS General Director Marie Laure Lavenir to discuss strengthening cooperation in the protection and promotion of values of UNESCO-recognised heritages in Vietnam, as well as promote the country’s dossiers seeking UNESCO titles for Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Islands, Yen Tu - Vinh Nghiem - Con Son, Kiep Bac relic and landscape complex, and Oc Eo Ba The relic site.

The official said that Vietnam has passed half of the term as a member of the UNESCO Executive Council. The country is said to be an active and responsible member that has made contributions to UNESCO's activities.

This is considered a great opportunity for Vietnam to meet the leaders of the Secretariat and interact with member countries to strengthen cooperation with UNESCO as well as promote bilateral connections with other nations in handling global and bilateral issues.

He said that currently, Vietnam has participated in almost all of the most important mechanisms of UNESCO and the country has been very proactive, active, and responsible to contribute to the activities of UNESCO mechanisms in general and the 216th session of the Executive Council in particular.

The 216th session of the Executive Council of UNESCO will take place until May 25 in Paris with the participation of 58 member countries and an agenda with nearly 50 topics on such fields as education, culture, science, human resources, management, and foreign relations. During the session, discussions on the draft Programs and Budget for the 2024-2025 period are expected to draw much attention as UNESCO’s current budget fails to cover the proposed programs and activities.