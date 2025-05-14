Business

Vietnam posts trade surplus of over US$2 billion with Germany

Germany has regained its position as Vietnam’s largest trading partner in Europe, after temporarily falling to second place in 2024, said the Vietnam Trade Office in Germany.

On May 14, the Ministry of Industry and Trade quoted information from the Vietnam Trade Office in Germany saying that trade turnover between Vietnam and the Federal Republic of Germany is rising sharply as the German economy begins to recover from a prolonged recession.

img-8960-9096-645.png
Vietnam’s key export products to Germany (Source: Vietnam Trade Office in Germany)

The bilateral trade between Vietnam and Germany reached nearly US$4.5 billion in the first four months of 2025, a 23.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Of which, Vietnam’s exports to Germany reached US$3.3 billion, up 27.8 percent, while imports from Germany amounted to US$1.2 billion, up 12.4 percent. As a result, Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of US$2.1 billion with Germany, a sharp increase of 38.9 percent.

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Germany, with this growth momentum, Germany has regained its position as Vietnam’s largest trading partner in Europe, after temporarily falling to second place in 2024.

