Vietnam, Parliamentary Assembly of Francophonie step up cooperation

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (R) and President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) Francis Drouin (Photo: VNA)

Speaking highly of the cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the APF over the past time, Giang expressed his hope that both sides will enhance exchanges and multilateral collaboration in areas of mutual concerns.



The Vietnamese diplomat held that the cooperation and dialogue partnership between the UN and the Francophonie organisation will help the latter have opportunities to better engage in the UN’s activities, contributing to the efforts seeking solutions to global challenges towards peace, stability, and cooperation for development.



Francis Drouin, for his part, hailed the Vietnamese parliament’s active participation in and contributions to the APF by undertaking various roles, including APF Vice President for Asia-Pacific and member of the executive council of the APF Network of Women Parliamentarians since 2015.



He said he hopes for further support and close cooperation from Vietnam while conducting the APF’s activities in the coming time.



The APF comprises 88 parliaments (sub-committees) from all over the world. Vietnam became an APF member in 1991.

VNA