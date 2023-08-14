Vietnam, Laos strengthen cooperation in field of propaganda, media

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue hosted a reception for a delegation of Laos’s Alunmay Magazine on August 14.

The delegation of Laotian officials was led by Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Training Board of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, Ms Vilavone Phanthavong.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue expressed his sincere thanks to the Party and State of Laos, and the people of Laotian ethnic groups for their support in the city’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He emphasized that the cooperation between HCMC and Laotian provinces and cities of Vientiane, Champasak has continuously developed over the past ten years, contributing to strengthening the special friendship relationship between the two Parties and peoples of the two countries. The two nations' high-ranking leaders have maintained regular visits and exchanges. In addition, the cooperation agreements which were signed by the two sides have achieved good results.

The Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee highly appreciated the development of Alunmay Magazine, a theory and practical agency of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party that has contributed to providing information about the development of Laos, and activities of the two Parties, and the good relationship between the two nations.

He affirmed that HCMC always considers propaganda and implementation of the resolutions of the Party to the Party organizations in the city as the key task.

HCMC is home to more than 100 central and local press agencies that have presented many articles on the special relations between the Parties, States, and people of Vietnam and Laos, contributing to the development of cooperation relations between the two countries, he stated.

For his part, Ms. Vilavone Phanthavong extended her joy at HCMC’s development and achievements in various fields.

She also expressed her sincere thanks to the city’s government and people for helping Laos to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Alunmay Magazine and the Communist Review, the magazine of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), signed a cooperative agreement in the new period. Accordingly, the Communist Review will help the Alunmay Magazine to build its digital version, she added.